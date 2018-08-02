Csenge Advisory Group Has $378,000 Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,732,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,278,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,762,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,038,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,233 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 64,755,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631,247 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,730,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,094,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morningstar set a $19.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.34.

In other General Electric news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. General Electric has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

