Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Ternium SA (TX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ternium worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,594,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,300 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $1,862,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Ternium opened at $36.14 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Ternium SA has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.13). Ternium had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Ternium SA will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

