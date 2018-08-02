Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.48 Million Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218,798 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 453,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,594,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,983 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,588,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group opened at $3.54 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc engages in banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

