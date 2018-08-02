Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group opened at $236.04 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $214.64 and a one year high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.72%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total value of $854,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.18.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.