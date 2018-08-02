Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 370,581 GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 370,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the first quarter worth about $252,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 35.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.9% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the first quarter worth about $282,000. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

GRFS opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.55%. analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

