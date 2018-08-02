Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 13,496 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,455 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of People’s United Financial worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 229,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,765 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,031,000 after purchasing an additional 675,946 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Shares of People’s United Financial opened at $18.45 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $20.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

In related news, insider Sara M. Longobardi sold 73,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,344,028.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,843.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Trautmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,728 shares of company stock worth $2,979,900. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

