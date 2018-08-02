Critical Survey: Net Element (NETE) & RESAAS Services (RSASF)

Net Element (NASDAQ: NETE) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Net Element has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of 4.98, suggesting that its share price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Net Element and RESAAS Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Net Element and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Element -14.46% -125.43% -34.76% RESAAS Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Net Element shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Net Element shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Net Element and RESAAS Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Element $60.06 million 0.45 -$9.91 million ($5.04) -1.40 RESAAS Services $230,000.00 43.60 -$6.10 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Net Element.

Summary

RESAAS Services beats Net Element on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools. Its services include Unified Payments, a payment acceptance solution; Unified m-POS, an easy-to-use mobile application for small and medium sized businesses (SMB); Aptito, a cloud-based POS platform for the hospitality industry and SMB merchants; Restoactive, a visual POS integration solution for restaurants; Zero Pay, a payment acceptance program for SMB merchants; PayOnline, an integrated e-commerce and mobile payments processing platform, and fraud management system; Pay?Travel, a payment processing solutions to the travel industry; Sales Central, a cloud-based solution to enhance responsiveness of indirect non-bank sales forces and sales efficiency; Netevia, which delivers end-to-end payment processing through easy-to-use APIs; and Digital Provider, an integrated direct-carrier and mobile operator solution for smaller content providers and merchants throughout selected international markets. It operates in North America, Russia, Europe, Asia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry in Canada. It offers professional social networking platform and a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. The company's platform comprises various components, including RESAAS Professional Social Network, which allows real estate industry professionals to set up public-facing profiles, connect with other registered professionals, add them to their network and post referrals, and post reblasts; RESAAS Profile Pages to upload and market their listings; and Dashboard for professional users to access features and manage their account. It also provides RESAAS Referral Engine to post referrals directly to other professional users or publicly to the entire global network; RESAAS Agent Search to search for licensed real estate agents; and RESAAS Mobile Application that enables users and clients to access the platform remotely. In addition, the company offers RESAAS Learn that allows professional users to seek advice from their peers by submitting questions to the entire global network; RESAAS API, which permits authorized third parties and selected partners to connect to RESAAS; AdSAAS, an advertising engine that allows to serve ads to specific groups of users; and RESAAS Marketplace, a collection of real estate products and services to professional users through its platform at discounted price. Further, it provides RESAAS Premium, Global Elite, BrokerOS, and Enterprise, which offer a suite of proprietary business-generating tools. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

