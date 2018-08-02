Critical Survey: National Western Life Group (NWLI) and GWG (GWGH)

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ: NWLI) and GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

National Western Life Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. GWG does not pay a dividend.

This table compares National Western Life Group and GWG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Western Life Group $874.45 million 1.37 $110.42 million N/A N/A GWG $64.13 million 0.72 -$20.63 million $3.16 2.53

National Western Life Group has higher revenue and earnings than GWG.

Volatility & Risk

National Western Life Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GWG has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Western Life Group and GWG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Western Life Group 14.56% 5.71% 0.85% GWG -56.86% -78.98% 3.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for National Western Life Group and GWG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GWG 0 0 2 0 3.00

GWG has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.25%. Given GWG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GWG is more favorable than National Western Life Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of National Western Life Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of GWG shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of National Western Life Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of GWG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Western Life Group beats GWG on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders. Its life products include universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life insurance, and traditional products comprising term insurance coverage; and annuity products, such as flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities. The company also engages in real estate, nursing home, and other investment activities. National Western Life Group, Inc. markets and distributes its insurance products primarily through independent national marketing organizations. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and appointed agents. In addition, it focuses on applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to disrupt traditional life insurance underwriting practices. Further, it provides secured loans to merchant cash advance funders, as well as merchant cash advances directly to small businesses. GWG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

