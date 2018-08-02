Critical Review: Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) & Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 0 14 0 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $115.79, indicating a potential upside of 0.67%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.41%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences -16.07% -14.38% -6.50% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -44.03% -41.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $161.63 million 63.98 -$142.54 million ($1.62) -71.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$7.04 million ($0.47) -19.68

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neurocrine Biosciences. Neurocrine Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fennec Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Neurocrine Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease. It is also developing NBI-74788, which is in Phase II clinical trial that is used for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the company's research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, dystonia, and other indications. It has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for women's and men's health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL ? Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including Parkinson's disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

