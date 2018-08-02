Critical Contrast: Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) versus NantHealth (NH)

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ: LTRPA) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and NantHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A $1.57 billion 0.80 -$397.00 million N/A N/A NantHealth $86.68 million 4.05 -$175.21 million ($1.12) -2.88

NantHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 1 0 0 0 1.00 NantHealth 0 1 2 0 2.67

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. NantHealth has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 49.64%. Given Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A is more favorable than NantHealth.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A -27.09% 30.48% 21.43% NantHealth -168.84% -63.06% -28.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.9% of NantHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A beats NantHealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip. The company manages and operates 20 other travel media brands, providing travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; offers click-based advertising and display-based advertising services; and provides subscription-based advertising products to hotels, B&Bs, and other specialty lodging properties. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. In addition, the company supplier costumes, accessories, seasonal décor, and party supplies Celebrate Express Websites; and provides vacation rental services through various Websites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solution, an adaptive learning system, including molecular profiling solution, software, and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes, and interprets various molecular, clinical, operational, and financial data points derived from various sources to enhance decision-making. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, whole transcriptome sequencing, and quantitative proteomics; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

