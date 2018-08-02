Critical Analysis: Paragon Shipping (PRGNF) and Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS: PRGNF) and Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Paragon Shipping and Capital Product Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Product Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

Capital Product Partners has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.03%. Given Capital Product Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Product Partners is more favorable than Paragon Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon Shipping and Capital Product Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A Capital Product Partners 8.86% 2.90% 1.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Capital Product Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paragon Shipping and Capital Product Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Shipping $1.98 million 0.00 $23.78 million N/A N/A Capital Product Partners $249.12 million 1.58 $38.48 million $0.25 12.16

Capital Product Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Shipping.

Volatility and Risk

Paragon Shipping has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Product Partners has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capital Product Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Paragon Shipping does not pay a dividend. Capital Product Partners pays out 128.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats Paragon Shipping on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a fleet of 36 vessels, which consisted of 4 Suezmax crude oil tankers, 21 medium range tankers, 10 post-panamax container vessels, and 1 capesize bulk carrier. Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Capital Product Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

