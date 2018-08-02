Critical Analysis: FormFactor (FORM) vs. STMicroelectronics (STM)

FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

FormFactor has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. FormFactor does not pay a dividend. STMicroelectronics pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 7.04% 15.19% 10.63% STMicroelectronics 11.48% 20.69% 11.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FormFactor and STMicroelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $548.44 million 1.74 $40.91 million $1.00 13.05 STMicroelectronics $8.35 billion 2.33 $802.00 million $0.98 22.17

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than FormFactor. FormFactor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of FormFactor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FormFactor and STMicroelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 1 4 0 2.80 STMicroelectronics 0 2 3 0 2.60

FormFactor presently has a consensus target price of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 37.16%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.85%. Given FormFactor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FormFactor is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. FormFactor, Inc markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and rest of the Asia-Pacific, as well as in Europe and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems, and assembly and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

