Criteo (CRTO) versus Telaria (TLRA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) and Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and Telaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 4.21% 14.52% 8.72% Telaria 3.46% -15.04% -8.34%

77.8% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Telaria shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Criteo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Telaria shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Criteo and Telaria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 0 11 7 0 2.39 Telaria 0 0 2 0 3.00

Criteo presently has a consensus price target of $41.31, indicating a potential upside of 59.02%. Telaria has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 102.16%. Given Telaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telaria is more favorable than Criteo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Criteo and Telaria’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.30 billion 0.75 $91.21 million $1.63 15.94 Telaria $43.80 million 4.42 $2.22 million N/A N/A

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Telaria.

Volatility and Risk

Criteo has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telaria has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Criteo beats Telaria on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. The company's Criteo Engine solutions also consist of kinetic design that assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. In addition, it provides real-time access to advertising inventory through its publisher partners. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; and consulting services in business intelligence and analytics. It serves companies in the digital retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc., a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

