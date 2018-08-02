Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) PT Raised to $38.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CEQP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners traded up $0.22, reaching $36.47, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 14,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,281. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $840.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.90%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $203,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 189,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

