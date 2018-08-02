Credit Suisse Group Lowers Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Price Target to $6.00

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

DBD stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $862.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gale S. Fitzgerald purchased 3,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerrard Schmid purchased 8,300 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $97,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 46,300 shares of company stock worth $547,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 57.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 48.8% in the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 22.7% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 45,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

