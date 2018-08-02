Credit Acceptance Corp. Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $7.24 Per Share (CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Credit Acceptance in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $7.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q1 2019 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $7.64 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer set a $365.00 price objective on Credit Acceptance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $428.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $256.27 and a 1-year high of $430.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 22.16 and a quick ratio of 22.16.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.44 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.55 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 46.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 921,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $304,494,000 after buying an additional 352,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1,222.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,998,000 after purchasing an additional 162,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,011,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 246,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $270,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,730 shares of company stock worth $1,870,100. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

