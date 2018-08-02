Credit Acceptance (CACC) Given New $312.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $305.00 to $312.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $365.00 price target on Credit Acceptance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

CACC stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $427.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,146. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $256.27 and a 12-month high of $430.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 22.16, a current ratio of 22.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.44 by $0.51. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 46.43%. The company had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.55 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CFO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $270,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

