Creative Planning Acquires 6,561 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 104,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,282 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 77,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $38.52.

