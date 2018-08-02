CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. B. Riley also issued estimates for CPI Aerostructures’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million.

CVU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial downgraded CPI Aerostructures to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CPI Aerostructures from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of CPI Aerostructures opened at $9.35 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVU. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

