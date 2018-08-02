Cousins Properties (CUZ) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cousins Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.1732177101581 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Cousins Properties opened at $9.34 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

