CoStar Group (CSGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CoStar Group to $412.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.09.

CoStar Group opened at $418.59 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $255.41 and a 1-year high of $446.96.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.55 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $2,002,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Francis Carchedi sold 32,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.87, for a total value of $13,782,914.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,755 shares of company stock worth $17,591,110. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,275,000 after acquiring an additional 773,285 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

