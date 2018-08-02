Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 14.8% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in UDR by 11.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in UDR by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in UDR by 7.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.38.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. UDR had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $259.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UDR. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

