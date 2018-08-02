Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 113,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,202,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $75.52 on Thursday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $83.88.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

