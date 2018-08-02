Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 157,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF opened at $117.17 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $120.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

