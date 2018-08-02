Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Apache Co. (APA) Stock

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,799 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apache by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Apache in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APA opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 187.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.07. Apache Co. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $49.59.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. Apache had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 19.67%. sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 416.67%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.19 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

