CorMedix (CRMD) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.56. CorMedix shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 43318 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRMD shares. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of CorMedix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 16,300.49% and a negative return on equity of 318.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

