CoreSite Realty (COR) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Citigroup

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. TheStreet raised CoreSite Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of CoreSite Realty traded down $0.22, hitting $112.25, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,322. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.67). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $104,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,355.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $64,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $865,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47,623 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 399,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 182,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,250 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.