Corelogic (CLGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CoreLogic, Inc., formerly known as First American Corp., is a provider of consumer, financial and property information, analytics and services to business and government. The Company combines public, contributory and proprietary data to develop predictive decision analytics and provide business services. CoreLogic has built databases for U.S. real estate, mortgage application, fraud, and loan performance and is also a provider of mortgage and automotive credit reporting, property tax, valuation, flood determination, and geospatial analytics and services. The Company serves various industries, including automotive, cable, financial services, employment, geospatial information service, insurance, legal, oil and gas, real estate, retail, utility, and telecommunications. CoreLogic, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California. “

CLGX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Corelogic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corelogic in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Corelogic from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

CLGX stock opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.66. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $55.79.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.74 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Corelogic will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $40,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $511,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,947,497.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,425 shares of company stock valued at $582,371. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corelogic by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Corelogic by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Corelogic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,998,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,636,000 after buying an additional 38,138 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corelogic during the 2nd quarter worth $13,335,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Corelogic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

