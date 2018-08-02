Corecivic Inc (CXW) CEO Sells $364,702.00 in Stock

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 14,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corecivic traded up $0.13, reaching $25.76, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 458,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,763. Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.22. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $440.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Corecivic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Corecivic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 764,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,923,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corecivic by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corecivic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 162,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Corecivic by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

