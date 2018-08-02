Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.
Cooper Tire & Rubber has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.
CTB stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66.
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.
