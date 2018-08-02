Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

CTB stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

