Control4 (CTRL) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $273-276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.62 million.Control4 also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.34-0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Control4 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Control4 from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Control4 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Control4 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Control4 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ CTRL traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $26.26. 310,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.22. Control4 has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Control4 had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Control4’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Control4 will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $25,122.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Cashen sold 6,945 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $167,791.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,198.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,245 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

