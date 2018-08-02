Contrasting Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) and JMP Group (JMP)

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) and JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Waddell & Reed Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. JMP Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Waddell & Reed Financial pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JMP Group pays out 180.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Waddell & Reed Financial and JMP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waddell & Reed Financial 4 3 0 0 1.43 JMP Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus target price of $20.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.52%. JMP Group has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.23%. Given JMP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JMP Group is more favorable than Waddell & Reed Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waddell & Reed Financial and JMP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial $1.16 billion 1.43 $141.27 million $1.92 10.51 JMP Group $109.87 million 1.06 -$15.88 million $0.20 26.95

Waddell & Reed Financial has higher revenue and earnings than JMP Group. Waddell & Reed Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JMP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of JMP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of JMP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Waddell & Reed Financial and JMP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial 13.47% 19.33% 12.53% JMP Group -3.67% 6.90% 0.71%

Volatility and Risk

Waddell & Reed Financial has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JMP Group has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial beats JMP Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partners' variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions. This segment also provides institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The Asset Management segment is involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. The Corporate segment includes investments in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. In addition, it serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

