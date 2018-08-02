Contrasting US Xpress Enterprises (USX) and Celadon Group (CGI)

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE: USX) and Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and Celadon Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Xpress Enterprises $1.56 billion 0.40 -$4.06 million N/A N/A Celadon Group $1.07 billion 39.31 $24.84 million N/A N/A

Celadon Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than US Xpress Enterprises.

Dividends

Celadon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. US Xpress Enterprises does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Celadon Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for US Xpress Enterprises and Celadon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Xpress Enterprises 0 0 7 0 3.00 Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 65.90%. Given US Xpress Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe US Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Profitability

This table compares US Xpress Enterprises and Celadon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Xpress Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Celadon Group beats US Xpress Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,800 tractors and approximately 16,000 trailers, including approximately 1,300 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc. (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada. The Company’s primary asset-based services include the United States domestic dry van and refrigerated; cross-border service between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada service; contract service; regional and specialized short haul service, and rail intermodal service. The Company’s primary asset-light services include freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation and supply chain logistics services.

