Contrasting The Rubicon Project (RUBI) & Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

The Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI) and Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

This table compares The Rubicon Project and Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Rubicon Project $155.54 million 0.90 -$154.78 million ($1.11) -2.50 Facebook, Inc. Common Stock $40.65 billion 12.27 $15.93 billion $6.16 27.87

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than The Rubicon Project. The Rubicon Project is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Facebook, Inc. Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

The Rubicon Project has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Rubicon Project and Facebook, Inc. Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Rubicon Project 0 3 2 0 2.40 Facebook, Inc. Common Stock 2 5 37 0 2.80

The Rubicon Project presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.91%. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a consensus target price of $210.13, suggesting a potential upside of 22.42%. Given Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Facebook, Inc. Common Stock is more favorable than The Rubicon Project.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of The Rubicon Project shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of The Rubicon Project shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Rubicon Project and Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Rubicon Project -124.07% -31.99% -16.09% Facebook, Inc. Common Stock 39.31% 28.16% 24.86%

Summary

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock beats The Rubicon Project on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc. provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. The Rubicon Project, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allows people to enter an immersive and an interactive environment to train, learn, play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1.40 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.