Contrasting Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) & Medpace (MEDP)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PIRS) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals -65.40% -96.56% -15.25% Medpace 10.44% 14.34% 7.81%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medpace has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Medpace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Medpace 0 6 2 0 2.25

Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 124.24%. Medpace has a consensus price target of $38.80, suggesting a potential downside of 35.47%. Given Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pieris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Medpace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Medpace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Medpace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals $25.27 million 11.75 -$17.64 million ($0.40) -13.75 Medpace $436.15 million 4.90 $39.12 million $1.52 39.56

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Pieris Pharmaceuticals. Pieris Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medpace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medpace beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company is involved in developing PRS-343, a bispecific protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for oncology diseases; PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein that is in preclinical evaluation stage for oncology diseases; PRS-080 that is in Phase IIa clinical trial to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; and PRS-060, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial that binds to the IL- 4Ra receptor for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases, as well as other drugs. It has strategic partnerships with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier, AstraZeneca AB, and Seattle Genetics Inc., as well as others; and non-strategic license or option agreements with Aska Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc., Sanofi Group, Allergan Sales, LLC, Allergan, Inc., and Allergan Pharmaceuticals Holdings (Ireland) Unlimited Company, as well as license agreements with TUM, Enumeral Biomedical Holdings, Inc., and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc., a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its clinical development services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, feasibility and start-up study, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

