Contrasting Petrobras Argentina (PZE) & Penn Virginia (PVAC)

Petrobras Argentina (NYSE: PZE) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Petrobras Argentina alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Petrobras Argentina and Penn Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrobras Argentina 0 0 0 0 N/A Penn Virginia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Penn Virginia has a consensus target price of $93.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.39%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than Petrobras Argentina.

Profitability

This table compares Petrobras Argentina and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrobras Argentina N/A N/A N/A Penn Virginia 7.35% 24.78% 9.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Petrobras Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Penn Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Penn Virginia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Petrobras Argentina has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petrobras Argentina and Penn Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petrobras Argentina $2.70 billion 0.85 $247.00 million N/A N/A Penn Virginia $160.05 million 7.98 $32.66 million $2.88 29.46

Petrobras Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Petrobras Argentina on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petrobras Argentina

Petrobras Argentina S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through four segments: Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Refining and Distribution, and Petrochemicals. The Electricity Distribution segment engages in the distribution of electricity. As of December 31, 2016, this segment served an area of 4,637 square kilometers and approximately 2.9 million customers. The Oil and Gas segment engages in the oil and gas exploration and production businesses. Its combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves included 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The Refining and Distribution segment engages in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of crude oil and gas. It also produces gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, asphalts, and liquefied gases. This segment operated a network of 263 gas stations, including 79 owned gas stations and 184 franchised gas stations. The Petrochemicals segment produces and sells a range of products, such as intermediate gasoline, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, propellants for the cosmetic industry, monomer styrene, rubbers, and polymers. The company was formerly known as Petrobras Energia S.A. and changed its name to Petrobras Argentina, S.A. in July 2010. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Petrobras Argentina SA operates as a subsidiary of Petrobras Participaciones, S.L.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, it had total proved reserves of approximately 73 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 500 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 124,000 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Petrobras Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrobras Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.