Contrasting Open Text (OTEX) & KEYW (KEYW)

Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) and KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and KEYW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 8.32% 7.76% 3.64% KEYW -1.58% -0.93% -0.41%

This table compares Open Text and KEYW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $2.29 billion 4.37 $1.03 billion $4.01 9.32 KEYW $441.59 million 0.82 -$10.95 million ($0.45) -16.07

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than KEYW. KEYW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Open Text, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Open Text pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. KEYW does not pay a dividend. Open Text pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Open Text has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Open Text has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KEYW has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of KEYW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Open Text and KEYW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 1 0 8 0 2.78 KEYW 0 3 4 0 2.57

Open Text presently has a consensus target price of $44.89, suggesting a potential upside of 20.12%. KEYW has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.85%. Given KEYW’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KEYW is more favorable than Open Text.

Summary

Open Text beats KEYW on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of ?information silos' resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customer's systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About KEYW

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S. Government national security priorities comprising cyber operations and training; geospatial intelligence; cloud and data analytics; engineering; and intelligence analysis and operations. Its products include electro-optical, hyperspectral, and synthetic aperture radar sensors and other products. The company provides its products and services to the U.S. federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies; foreign governments; and other entities in the cyber and counterterrorism markets. The KeyW Holding Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

