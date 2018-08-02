Contrasting NetGear (NTGR) and Clearfield (CLFD)

NetGear (NASDAQ: NTGR) and Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

NetGear has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearfield has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NetGear and Clearfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetGear -0.74% 9.97% 6.22% Clearfield 4.96% 7.14% 6.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetGear and Clearfield’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetGear $1.41 billion 1.44 $19.43 million $2.32 27.61 Clearfield $73.95 million 2.47 $3.84 million $0.28 47.14

NetGear has higher revenue and earnings than Clearfield. NetGear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearfield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Clearfield shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of NetGear shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Clearfield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NetGear and Clearfield, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetGear 0 0 3 0 3.00 Clearfield 0 0 2 0 3.00

NetGear currently has a consensus price target of $74.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.06%. Clearfield has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given NetGear’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NetGear is more favorable than Clearfield.

Summary

NetGear beats Clearfield on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters. The company also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

