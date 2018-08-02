Contrasting IPSEN S A/S (IPSEY) & Trinity Biotech (TRIB)

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS: IPSEY) and Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

IPSEN S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Trinity Biotech does not pay a dividend. IPSEN S A/S pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

72.8% of Trinity Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Trinity Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IPSEN S A/S and Trinity Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPSEN S A/S $2.27 billion 6.02 $307.78 million $0.93 43.91 Trinity Biotech $99.14 million 0.98 -$40.27 million N/A N/A

IPSEN S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Biotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IPSEN S A/S and Trinity Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPSEN S A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trinity Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares IPSEN S A/S and Trinity Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPSEN S A/S N/A N/A N/A Trinity Biotech -41.88% 3.59% 1.32%

Risk & Volatility

IPSEN S A/S has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Biotech has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IPSEN S A/S beats Trinity Biotech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IPSEN S A/S Company Profile

Ipsen S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity. The company also provides NutropinAq, a liquid formulation, for treating growth failure in children due to growth hormone deficiency in adults; and Increlex used for long-term treatment of growth failure in children and adolescents. In addition, it offers Smecta, a formulation for use in the treatment of chronic and acute diarrhea; Forlax, an osmotic laxative indicated for the symptomatic treatment of constipation in adults and children; Fortrans for the treatment of intestinal cleaning; Eziclen, an osmotic laxative indicated for the cleaning of bowel; Etiasa for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Tanaka for mild cognitive impairment related to age, pathophysiological deficiencies, vertigo, retinal deficits, acute or chronic hearing impairment, and tinnitus. Further, the company provides Adenuric for the treatment of gout; Prontalgine, an analgesic for the treatment of moderate to severe pain; Buscopan, an antispasmodic; Suppositoria Glycerini, a laxative; and Mucothiol and Mucodyne, which are expectorants for cough and flu. Ipsen S.A. has a strategic agreement with Arix Bioscience plc to develop and commercialize various therapies. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Ipsen S.A. is a subsidiary of Mayroy S.A.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes products in the enzyme-linked immunosorbent, western blot, and cytotoxicity assay formats; and provides reagent products, such as ACE, bile acids, lactate, oxalate, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase for diagnosis of liver and kidney diseases, as well as haemolytic anaemia. In addition, the company sells raw materials to the life sciences industry and research institutes. Further, it offers Uni-Gold S. pneumoniae, Uni-Gold Legionella, Uni-Gold C. difficile, and Uni-Gold Syphilis products. The company sells its products through its direct sales force in the United States; and a network of independent distributors and strategic partners internationally. Its customers include public health facilities, hospitals, and other outreach facilities, as well as clinical and reference laboratories. Trinity Biotech plc was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

