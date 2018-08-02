Contrasting Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (FEDU) and OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE)

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE: FEDU) and OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) alerts:

This table compares Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A OneSmart International Edun Gr N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and OneSmart International Edun Gr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) 0 1 0 0 2.00 OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 2 0 0 2.00

OneSmart International Edun Gr has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 42.03%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than Four Seasons Edu (Cayman).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. OneSmart International Edun Gr does not pay a dividend. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) pays out 210.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and OneSmart International Edun Gr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) $47.49 million 1.21 $7.01 million $0.19 25.42 OneSmart International Edun Gr $311.32 million 5.45 $39.16 million N/A N/A

OneSmart International Edun Gr has higher revenue and earnings than Four Seasons Edu (Cayman).

Summary

OneSmart International Edun Gr beats Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools. It also offers education and management consulting services. The company offers after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students. As of February 28, 2018, the company operated 31 learning centers in Shanghai and 7 in other cities. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.