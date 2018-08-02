Contrasting Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) and Illumina (ILMN)

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illumina has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.2% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Illumina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and Illumina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals $7.54 million 15.91 -$18.48 million ($0.52) -4.27 Illumina $2.75 billion 17.27 $726.00 million $4.00 80.81

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Illumina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and Illumina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Illumina 1 4 14 0 2.68

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 159.01%. Illumina has a consensus price target of $295.56, suggesting a potential downside of 8.56%. Given Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Illumina.

Profitability

This table compares Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and Illumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals -843.54% -246.01% -103.22% Illumina 20.88% 26.64% 14.77%

Summary

Illumina beats Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. The company also provides various library preparation and sequencing kits to simplify workflows and accelerate analysis; and genome sequencing, genotyping, and noninvasive prenatal testing, as well as products support services. It serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrigenomics, and commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, as well as consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers, as well as through life-science distributors. It operates in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and South Africa. The company has a strategic partnership with Loxo Oncology, Inc. to develop and commercialize a multi-gene panel for broad tumor profiling; and strategic collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

