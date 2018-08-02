Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Consumer Portfolio Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 47.0460404187456 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Consumer Portfolio Services traded down $0.20, reaching $3.37, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 40,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,251. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $70.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $99.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.79 million. equities research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Consumer Portfolio Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

