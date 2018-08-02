Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,841,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after buying an additional 287,676 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,218,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 862,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,741 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 600,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research note on Friday, June 29th. OTR Global cut shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.74.

STZ stock opened at $208.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a one year low of $191.71 and a one year high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

