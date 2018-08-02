Condensate Trading Down 2.2% This Week (RAIN)

Condensate (CURRENCY:RAIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Condensate has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Condensate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Condensate has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $5,330.00 worth of Condensate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Condensate alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.71 or 0.02802297 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013296 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000783 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002794 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000090 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001332 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Condensate Coin Profile

RAIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2017. Condensate’s total supply is 253,031,988 coins. The official message board for Condensate is www.rainblog.de . Condensate’s official website is condensate.co . Condensate’s official Twitter account is @condensate_rain

Buying and Selling Condensate

Condensate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condensate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condensate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Condensate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Condensate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Condensate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.