Concho Resources (CXO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 39.06%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of Concho Resources opened at $143.14 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $106.73 and a fifty-two week high of $163.11.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $185.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $165.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Concho Resources from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.63.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.