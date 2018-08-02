Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.04. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.87 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 2,900 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $91,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 5,492 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $172,668.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,772.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,870 shares of company stock valued at $374,717 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,816,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 4,285.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 298,378 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

