Comparing Zillow Group Inc Class C (Z) & Collectors Universe (CLCT)

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ: Z) and Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group Inc Class C has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collectors Universe has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group Inc Class C and Collectors Universe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc Class C 0 5 4 0 2.44 Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group Inc Class C presently has a consensus target price of $56.22, suggesting a potential downside of 0.81%. Given Zillow Group Inc Class C’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zillow Group Inc Class C is more favorable than Collectors Universe.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group Inc Class C and Collectors Universe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc Class C -9.59% -0.40% -0.33% Collectors Universe 9.11% 41.38% 20.32%

Dividends

Collectors Universe pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Zillow Group Inc Class C does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group Inc Class C and Collectors Universe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc Class C $1.08 billion 10.18 -$94.42 million $0.15 377.87 Collectors Universe $70.16 million 1.73 $8.50 million N/A N/A

Collectors Universe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group Inc Class C.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of Zillow Group Inc Class C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of Zillow Group Inc Class C shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zillow Group Inc Class C beats Collectors Universe on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Inc Class C Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and OutEast.com. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

