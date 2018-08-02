Comparing GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) & Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ: GLPG) and Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GALAPAGOS NV/S and Aclaris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GALAPAGOS NV/S 0 1 5 0 2.83 Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has a consensus price target of $114.20, indicating a potential upside of 3.02%. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 177.46%. Given Aclaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aclaris Therapeutics is more favorable than GALAPAGOS NV/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of GALAPAGOS NV/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of GALAPAGOS NV/S shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GALAPAGOS NV/S and Aclaris Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GALAPAGOS NV/S $176.13 million 32.25 -$130.78 million ($2.64) -41.99 Aclaris Therapeutics $1.68 million 321.61 -$68.52 million ($2.50) -6.99

Aclaris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GALAPAGOS NV/S. GALAPAGOS NV/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aclaris Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GALAPAGOS NV/S has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GALAPAGOS NV/S and Aclaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GALAPAGOS NV/S -86.32% -14.06% -10.81% Aclaris Therapeutics N/A -41.99% -39.01%

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics beats GALAPAGOS NV/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its lead product is ESKATA, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of raised seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-501, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-502 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition, vitiligo, androgenetic alopecia, and loss of eyebrow hair. Further, the company provides contract research services, such as laboratory services under contract research arrangements to pharmaceutical and biotech companies; and discovers and develops kinase inhibitors to treat inflammatory and immunological disorders and cancer. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of JAK inhibitors. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

