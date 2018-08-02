Comparing Boingo Wireless (WIFI) and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (HCOM)

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (NASDAQ:HCOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boingo Wireless and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boingo Wireless 0 0 9 0 3.00 Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus price target of $29.57, suggesting a potential upside of 27.35%. Given Boingo Wireless’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boingo Wireless is more favorable than Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Boingo Wireless has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boingo Wireless and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boingo Wireless -7.13% -15.98% -4.08% Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo -30.57% -8.86% -2.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boingo Wireless and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boingo Wireless $204.37 million 4.75 -$19.36 million ($0.49) -47.39 Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo $368.42 million 0.92 -$107.24 million N/A N/A

Boingo Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo.

Summary

Boingo Wireless beats Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. The company also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and marine bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans. In addition, it offers access to DAS at certain of its managed and operated hotspot locations to telecom operator partners; and carrier offload services, Wi-Fi roaming and software services, and turn-key solutions to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as provides display advertising, sponsored access, and promotional programs. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. provides communications services and products to residential and business customers in the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Molokai, and Lanai. The company offers local telephone services, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance, and private lines. It also provides high-speed Internet, long distance, television, Internet protocol based network, managed, billing and collection, and wireless services; data center services, including colocation and virtual private cloud; customer premises equipment; and data solutions. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 271,000 voice access lines; 22,000 business voice over Internet protocol lines; 110,000 high-speed Internet lines; and 45,000 video subscribers. Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.