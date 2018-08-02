Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Basico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 46,354 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Basico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico opened at $6.70 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Companhia de Saneamento Basico had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Companhia de Saneamento Basico will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

